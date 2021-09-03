Brilliant Brands Hatch victory for Nassington’s Frank Bird

The fourth round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup powered by AWS proved to be a memorable one for Nassington driver Frank Bird who swept to victory at Brands Hatch.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:41 am
Frank Bird (right) with co-driver Ryuichiri Tomita at Brands Hatch.

At the Kent track where his father Paul’s British Superbike Championship team had so much success 22-year-old Bird and Japanese teammate Ryuichiro Tomita took a magnificent third place overall in the opening race which they then backed up with an impressive fifth overall in race two.

But as well as lifting the trophy for third overall in race one, Penrith-born Frank and Tomita won the Silver Cup class followed by a second place in class in the second outing to round off a fantastic weekend.