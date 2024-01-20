​Local bowler Nick Brett's hopes of winning a second title at the World indoor championships at Potters Resort were dashed in the quarter-finals of the singles.

Nicky Brett at the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Having already won the mixed pairs title with Scotland's Julie Forrest he was hoping to win the coveted singles title for a second time.

However, his old adversary, Scotland's world number one Paul Foster, had other ideas as he dominated their last eight clash, winning 11-3, 6-2.

The previous day Brett, ranked sixth in the world, only just got over the line against Scottish qualifier Billy Mellors, winning both sets by just a single shot (6-5, 8-7).

Earlier in the tournament Brett has claimed a seventh World Indoor Bowls title by claiming his third mixed crown.

They beat a Welsh/Scottish combination of Ceri Ann Glen & Stewart Anderson 12-2, 8-9, 2-0 with a third set tie break required to separate the teams.

Brett and Forrest had reached the final by winning two close encounters.

They pipped another Scotland/England combination of Ailsa Robertson & Robert Paxton 8-7, 6-6 before seeing off English duo Nicole Rogers & Wayne Willgress 7-5. 7-5.

Brett continues his quest for singles glory against Scot Billy Mellors in a second round tie (last 16) on Thursday afternoon with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Brett beat Alistair Coleman of Ireland 13-2 9-6 in first round, while Mellors put out seeded Welshman Jason Greenslade.

Defending champions Brett and partner Greg Harlow lost in the first round of the men’s doubles event this year.

SCHOOLBOY STAR

Local schoolboy Ollie Jeapes was in the England under 18 mixed team which finished second to Scotland in the British Isles international series at the Sully club in Wales.