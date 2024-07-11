Paralympics possible Brandon Ballard (left) with local Olympic hero Louis Smith.

Orton-based Hunts AC athlete Brandon Ballard clocked a 1,500m time of 4.01.33 in a British Milers Club Meeting at Birmingham.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballard is currently ranked 11th in the world F20 disability rankings for the distance as well as being the UK number two. Selection for the Paralympics is therefore a real possibility.

MASTERS

It was a job well done at Cambridge as the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC masters all but booked their spots in the East of England Masters Track & Field League finals.The men finished a close third behind Ryston Runners and Cambridge & Coleridge AC, while the women were just pipped by the host club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paralympics possible Brandon Ballard (left) with local Olympic hero Louis Smith.

The top two teams go through to the September finals, and PANVAC are now so far ahead of third place in both the male and female tables that qualification is almost inevitable with only one fixture remaining.

Over 50 Wendy Day was a star performer winning the 400m in a time of 74.4 along with the 100m and long jump.

Andrea Jenkins won the over 35 hammer and shot while Judith Jacobs threw 8.12 for her over 60 shot put victory. Jacobs also won the long jump.

The over 60 mile was won by Ros Loutit in an impressive time of 6:18.3, while Maggie Skinner and Kay Gibson scored maximum points in the A and B string 2km walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC Masters star Judith Jagger

Tim Clough won the men's 2km walk while Dan Lewis crossed the line first in the over 35 mile in a time of 4:52.7. Barry Warne was the first over 60 miler home

Veteran thrower Tim Needham won the over 60 hammer with a distance of 23.85m with Simon Achurch was first in the over 35 shot.

Julian Smith took top spot in the over 50 100m and 400m, clocking 12.4 in the 100m while fellow sprinter Gerry Watson took second place in both over 60 sprints.

EASTERN U17s

PANVAC’s Lawson Capes set a new championship record in the Eastern Athletics under 17 shot put staged at Cambridge. He also won discus gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capes threw a new shot putt age group best of 17.52m and achieved a distance of 47 57m for his discus gold.

Alexa Boole grabbed herself a under 20 400m gold with a time of 68.45. Boole also collected 200m bronze with a 27.91 clocking.

Joel Grenfell retained his senior men's long jump title, soaring out to 7.17m while Sienna Slater won the under 17 80m hurdles silver with a time of 11.85.

Lewis Legge clocked 4:20.16 for fourth place in the under 15 1,500m while Dave Brown won senior men's 800m bronze with a time of 2:10.37.

Izzy Hurn placed 5th in the under 15 1,500m in a time of 2:33.97 and 11th in the long jump with a 4.15m leap.