Bragging rights in the Sawtry 10-mile race for leading local ladies, plus long-distance round-up

Shara Jones during the Sawtry 10-mile race

​Yaxley's Kayleigh Longfoot and Helpston’s Shara Jones took the local bragging rights at the Sawtry 10-mile road race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Longfoot finished as second lady in a time of 1:06.56, with Jones crossing the line 29 seconds later in third place. Kanina O’Neil of March AC was the ladies winner finishing in a time of 1:06.38.

The men's race was dominated by Hunts AC speedster Dave Hudson who won in 54.15 ahead of his clubmate Mark Sampson who clocked 55.03 to finish runner up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March AC’s Andrew Jakeman finished third in 55.25 with Stuart Haw of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC fourth in 57.11.

Shara Jones during the Sawtry 10-mile race.

George Bailey was the leading Helpston man crossing the line fifth in 58.53, while Darren Wells of Yaxley also broke the hour placing eighth in 59.29.

The Helpston Express then rolled into town with Aaron Scott, James Gelsthorpe & Ben Heron coming home together in 10th, 11th and 12th places respectively. The trio all crossed the line in 1:00.05, but were using the race as part of a training run having done six miles prior to the starting gun being fired.

Another Helpston man Martin Gichuhi finished 14th coming in 27 seconds later than his three club-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC pair John Pike & Travis Anderson placed 18th and 19th with finishing times of 1:03.18 and 1:03.48 respectively.

Stuart Haw during the Sawtry 10-mile race.

Plenty of other local ladies made their mark on the race with a second Helpston lady Abigail Kefford finishing 4th in 1:10.01. Sam Cullen of Eye was in hot pursuit finishing 5th in 1:10.22.

Yaxley’s Helen Joyce took 10th spot in 1:15.59 with Natasha English of Helpston 12th with a 1:17.20 clocking.

Elena Olik of Bushfield placed 17th in 1:21.57 with Yaxley’s Bianca Barletta 18th in 1:22.29.

ROUND-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Fell led the PANVAC contingent who headed for Newcastle at the weekend. Running his 9th consecutive Great Northern Run, Fell finished 369th in a time of 1:21.12.

Alex Curtis placed 1033rd in 1:27.49 with Elisabeth Sennitt Clough clocking 1:37.33.

Bushfield's Brian Corleys finished 26th out of almost 7,000 runners at the Norwich 10k on Sunday. Corleys crossed the line in a time of 35.03.

Darryl Coulter ran his 189th and 190th marathons last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PANVAC man, who rarely goes a fortnight without covering the distance, competed in one of the oddest of all on Friday night, an indoor marathon.

The race was run on the outside lane of the Lee Valley indoors 200m track, but with the outside lane measuring 215 metres the race consisted of a mere 197 laps. Coulter completed the distance in 5:44.11 but is liable to be walking with a lean for a while as the entire race was run on a camber. He followed this up with an outdoor marathon on Sunday starting from the village of Great Ponton near Grantham.