Bowls: Witterings Ladies win again
Witterings 37 – Worthing Pavilion 24 GS&M League
Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Julie Mulligan, Chris Bruce (s) won 24-8
Carole Tuffin, Sheila Currell, Anne May, Ros Hanbury(s) lost 13-16
Overall 4 points to the Witterings
Another great win for the Wittering Ladies which was totally unexpected, everybody had an exceptional game.
Witterings 27 – Aldingbourne 30 BML Div2
Bryan Smethurst, Maureen Mulligan, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 12-17
Dave Buckton, Graham Kiddle, Chris Bruce (s) won 18 -10
2 points Witterings 4 points Aldingbourne.
Witterings 26 – Arundel 39 Abergavenny Double Fours
HOME Tom O’Donnell, Kevin Gibbs, Paul Chivers, Ian Harper (s) lost 11-14
AWAY Graham Kiddle, Dave Mill, Mark White, Gwilym Morgan (s)lost 15-25
Rain stopped play on Monday 15 July, so the Away game was continued on Tuesday 16 July. Although the Witterings were 8-0 up on Monday they were unable to hang on to their lead.
The Home game was played on Wednesday 17 July in beautiful sunshine, but the Witterings were no match for Arundel and the Witterings conceded after 16 ends.
Witterings 23 – Pagham 26 Friendly
Helen Mason, Anne May, Ros Hanbury (s) lost 8-14
Bryony Jesiman, Maureen Mulligan, Julie Mulligan (s) won 15-12
Witterings 79 –Worthing 69 WSBL
Paul hivers, Colin Carter, Bryan Smethurst, Mark White (s) lost 14-22
Will Stefanou, David Gibbons, Ian Harper, Ian Ford (s) won 20-10
Stuart Hooker, Fred Knotts, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 25-21
Tom O’Donnell, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs(s) won 20-16
Steady scoring throughout the match with Witterings winning over all by 10 shots, gaining 8 points with 2 points to Worthing.
