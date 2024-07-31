Bowls brothers-in-arms claim a Hunts County double, Whittlesey Manor retain Adams Cup

Tristan Morton. Photo David Lowndes.

​Parkway brothers Tristan and Ean Morton won the Hunts men's pairs and triples titles to qualify for the Bowls England finals at Leamington, but were denied a hat-trick in the fours final after a tense struggle.

​The Mortons defeated Buckden's Craig Sutherland and Sam Brugnoli 22-8 in the pairs decider at City of Peterborough and the following night teamed up with Mike Robertson to beat Whittlesey Manor's Tom Newman-Borret, Graham Agger and Peter Brown 19-6 in the triples at Sawtry.

However, the Manor trio, joined by John Earl, avenged the triples defeat in the fours at Brampton two days later, winning 15-13 against the brothers, who were joined by Simon Law and Stuart Popple.

In the women's county finals, city-based Catherine Popple, who plays her Hunts competitions out of Brampton, lost in both the pairs and triples finals, while Somersham pair Janet Chapman and Sandra Day completed doubles, winning the pairs and fours titles.

Whittlesey Manor captain Peter Brown collects the Adams Cup from Northants Federation President Martyn Dolby.

HUNTS FINALS RESULTS

Men's pairs: Ean & Tristan Morton (Parkway) beat Craig Sutherland and Sam Brugnoli (Buckden) 22-8; Women's pairs: Janet Chapman & Sandra Day (Somersham) beat Jean Baker & Catherine Popple (Brampton) 20-10; Men's triples: Mike Robertson, Ean & Tristan Morton (Parkway) beat Tom Newman-Borret, Graham Agger, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 19-6; Women's triples: Jorja Jackson, Chloe Brett, Rebecca Moorbey (Brampton) beat Jean Baker, Catherine Popple, Michelle Coleman (Brampton) 20-18; Men's fours: Tom Newman-Borret, Graham Agger, John Earl, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) beat Ean Morton, Simon Law, Stuart Popple, Tristan Morton (Parkway) 15-13; Women's fours: Pauline Whittlesey, Sharon Jakes, Janet Chapman, Sandra Day (Somersham) beat Amy Avery, Claire Sawford, Juliet May, Sandra Gentle (Buckden) 21-13.

ADAMS CUPWhittlesey Manor retained the Northants Bowling Federation's Adams Cup with a 70-39 defeat of Conservative in the final at Yaxley.

They claimed a landslide success by winning on all three rinks to gain some consolation for the previous week's defeat at the hands of Parkway in the county's Dan Duffy Team Championship.

SCORES

(Whittlesey names first): Stuart Agger, Tom Newman-Borret, Zack Brown beat Linda Toms, Tina Tinklin, Steven Shaw 32-14; Roger Stevens, Tom Fielding, Graham Agger beat Pat Brown, Liz Hext, Mark Feakins 18-11; Steve Lander, Mick Linnell, Peter Brown beat James Welsher, Jean Scallon, Geoff Hutchinson 20-14.

FINAL DATES

The first of the three Peterborough League Cup finals takes place on Friday when holders Whittlesey Manor face Crowland in the Albert Rowlett Cup decider at Peterborough & District (6.00pm).