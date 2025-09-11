Bowling and Wheatley completed perfect Southern League seasons for PANVAC, success in Sawtry for Yaxley Ladies

PANVAC pole vault star Angus Bowling.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC finished 2nd in their final Southern Athletes League fixture at Ware and ended the season 4th out of 18 teams in Division Two North East.

Team captain Dave Bush led from the front in the men’s events winning the 400m hurdles in a time of 59.80 as well as the shot. Simon Achurch threw 11.01m to win the B shot. He also won the B javelin & discus.

Angus Bowling maintained his 100% winning pole vault record in the league this season as did Jack Wheatley in the 110m hurdles. Bowling won with a 4.40m clearance while Wheatley clocked 16.09 for his first place.

Thomas Preston ran 4:11.39 when finishing as runner up in the 1,500m. Fellow teenager Archie Faulder won the B race in 4:14.65.

Jack Wheatley.

Jonathan Levett’s long jump of 6.08m gave him 2nd place. Levett was also runner up in the B 100 and 200m races.

Charlotte Smith won the ladies 400m hurdles in a time of 1:12.41 and Jessica Dixon-Walker won the 100m hurdles with a 15.66 clocking.

Hannah Knight clocked 19:38.51 when winning the 5,000m. Knight got a 2nd win in the B 800m.

Emma Hornsby won the long jump with a distance of 5.27m & the ever dependable Andrea Jenkins threw 31.40m to win the discus.

SAWTRY SUCCESS

Led home by Kayleigh Longfoot, Yaxley Runners were the winning ladies team at the Sawtry 10 mile road race. Longfoot finished 2nd in a time of 1:08.07 with the ladies winner Claire Thurgood of Cambridge & Coleridge AC clocking 1:06.05.

Ellie Piccaver and Abbie Branston provided Longfoot with strong support finishing 6th and 7th with respective times of 1:13.09 and 1:13:32. Vanessa Gunn, Claire Piercey and Bianca Barletta all of Yaxley also made the top 20.

Eye Community Runners were well represented towards the front of the field with Hannah Kallenburg finishing 4th in 1:11.43 followed by 6th placed Sam Cullen who clocked 1:12.16. Chloe Bedford of Thorney placed 8th with a 1:13.44 clocking.

Hunts AC’s Dave Hudson was the men's winner finishing with a time of 55:47. There was plenty of local interest behind Hudson with Helpston’s George Bailey on the podium after finishing 3rd in 58:15.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Stuart Haw was 4th with a time of 58:39 with Yaxley’s Darren Hillier 5th in 1.00.10.

Craig Bradley, George Dove and Jacob Drury of Yaxley all made the top 20 as did PANVAC’s Ben Hannon and Ryan Anderson. Wittering based Steve Robinson who currently runs for Eastern Masters AC was 8th in 1:00.49. Yaxley's Mino Migliorini was the first over 55 across the line with Jim Morris of Helpston the leading over 60.