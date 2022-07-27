Bowlers gather ahead of the Northants County Bowls Championships at the Parkway Club.

Paul Dalliday (Parkway) retained the mixed triples with Michelle Coleman and James Harford, and joined Simon Law and Tristan Morton to win the 2 bowl triples, but was denied a hat-trick in the 2 bowl singles by Stephen Harris, who also won the mixed pairs with sister Louise.

Angela Cox (Langtoft Pearl) qualified in 4 events, but had to be content with two singles titles – secretaries and Champion of Champions – while Gill King (Yaxley) is back at Skegness in the senior mixed pairs with Les Sharp, having won the national title 3 years ago, and doubled up in the 2 bowl triples with Hazel Bass and Marlene Osbourne.

Sophie Morton (Parkway) retained the 4 bowl singles; Robert Heath and Tony Belson (Yaxley) kept possession of the senior pairs; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor won the secretaries singles again and Stamford retained the women’s 3 bowl triples courtesy of Moira Holroyd, Linda Starbuck and Ann Holmes.

Having lost two finals earlier in the day, Kevin Vinter and John Holroyd won in the men’s 3 bowl triples with Richard Allam, scoring 12 shots over the last two ends to complete a triples double for the Stamford club. Ketton’s Elizabeth Wallace was beaten in 3 finals.

MEN’s RESULTS – 2b singles – Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Paul Dalliday (Parkway) 21-14; 4b singles – Tom Newman (Whittlesey Manor) bt John Earl (Blackstones) 21-7; Veterans singles – Barry Lawrence (Conservative) bt Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) 21-19; Champion of Champions singles – Jonathan Corby (Empingham) bt James Harford (Parkway) 21-13; Secretaries singles – Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Mike Ramsden (Empingham) 21-14; Pairs – Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey M) bt Richard Allam & John Holroyd (Stamford) 17-16; Senior pairs – Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley) bt Len Marshall & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 21-16; 2b triples – Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Adam Emery, Mike Robertson, Brian Martin (Parkway) 25-6; 3b triples – Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter (Stamford) bt Joe Martin, Mick Greaves, Ray Keating (Peterborough & District) 24-17.