Paul Dalliday (Parkway) retained the mixed triples with Michelle Coleman and James Harford, and joined Simon Law and Tristan Morton to win the 2 bowl triples, but was denied a hat-trick in the 2 bowl singles by Stephen Harris, who also won the mixed pairs with sister Louise.
Angela Cox (Langtoft Pearl) qualified in 4 events, but had to be content with two singles titles – secretaries and Champion of Champions – while Gill King (Yaxley) is back at Skegness in the senior mixed pairs with Les Sharp, having won the national title 3 years ago, and doubled up in the 2 bowl triples with Hazel Bass and Marlene Osbourne.
Sophie Morton (Parkway) retained the 4 bowl singles; Robert Heath and Tony Belson (Yaxley) kept possession of the senior pairs; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor won the secretaries singles again and Stamford retained the women’s 3 bowl triples courtesy of Moira Holroyd, Linda Starbuck and Ann Holmes.
Having lost two finals earlier in the day, Kevin Vinter and John Holroyd won in the men’s 3 bowl triples with Richard Allam, scoring 12 shots over the last two ends to complete a triples double for the Stamford club. Ketton’s Elizabeth Wallace was beaten in 3 finals.
MEN’s RESULTS – 2b singles – Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Paul Dalliday (Parkway) 21-14; 4b singles – Tom Newman (Whittlesey Manor) bt John Earl (Blackstones) 21-7; Veterans singles – Barry Lawrence (Conservative) bt Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) 21-19; Champion of Champions singles – Jonathan Corby (Empingham) bt James Harford (Parkway) 21-13; Secretaries singles – Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Mike Ramsden (Empingham) 21-14; Pairs – Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey M) bt Richard Allam & John Holroyd (Stamford) 17-16; Senior pairs – Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley) bt Len Marshall & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 21-16; 2b triples – Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Adam Emery, Mike Robertson, Brian Martin (Parkway) 25-6; 3b triples – Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter (Stamford) bt Joe Martin, Mick Greaves, Ray Keating (Peterborough & District) 24-17.
WOMEN – 2b singles – Chris Ford (Ketton) bt Emma Providence (Deeping) 21-20; 4b singles – Sophie Morton (Parkway) bt Norma Squires (City of Peterborough) 21-10; Senior singles – Pat Jones (Empingham) bt Joan Robinson (Yaxley) 21-19; Champion of Champions singles – Angela Cox (Langtoft Pearl) bt Elizabeth Wallace (Ketton) 21-19; Secretaries singles – Angela Cox (Langtoft Pearl) bt Vivienne Hempsell (Yaxley) 21-13; Pairs – Elaine Upton & Helen Tilley (Ketton) bt Jean Scallon & Liz Hext (Conservative) 21-10; Senior pairs – Terri Handley & Pam Owen (Deeping) bt Elizabeth Wallace & Carol Warters (Ketton) 21-8; 2b triples – Hazel Bass, Marlene Osbourne, Gill King (Yaxley) bt Elizabeth Wallace, Val Du’Kett, Elaine Upton (Ketton) 20-9; 3b triples – Moira Holroyd, Linda Starbuck, Ann Holmes (Stamford) bt Ann White, Angela Cox, Pat Booth (Langtoft Pearl) 23-19.