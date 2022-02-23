Bourne cueman pocketed a £700 pool prize in the Potteries

Mark Gray after a recent snooker success.

Gray took part in an English Pool event at the Players Pool Lounge in Stoke and lost in the quarter-final 7-6 to Jake Dylan Newlove from Hull.

Gray lost in the first round of the 128-man event 7-5 to eventual winner Jez Graham, but battled his way through the losers bracket to reach the last 32.

He recorded wins of 5-2, 5-0, 5-1 and 5-0 in qualifying before winning 7-5 in the last 32 and 7-0 in the last 16.

The tournament was tele vised on Freesport and carried a first prize of £8k, Gray won £700.