Chris Harris with his son Cruz. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Club owner Nigel Tolley has been in talks with the Premiership about returning to the top-flight for the first time since 2013.

Their elevation hinges on ongoing talks with their landlords at the Second City Perry Barr Stadium as they would need to switch race-nights from a Wednesday to a regular Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris starred for them last time they were a First Division club as they finished top of the regular season table, but lost out on the league title in the Elite League play-offs, losing to Poole in the two-leg Grand Final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within weeks, owner Alan Phillips hit financial problems and when new owners came in they voluntarily dropped into the second tier.

But now the Brummies are on the brink of returning after a 10-year gap and three-times British Champion Harris certainly has the record to suggest he would be an inspired signing as he has won seven league titles during his racing career.

The 40-year-old Harris claimed a unique double this year as he was the only rider to ride in two Grand Final winning teams in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Championship side Glasgow beat Poole to be crowned league winners and he was also presented with a gold medal after racing for Sheffield as a guest for their injured Polish star Tobiasz Musielak in the Premiership Grand Final victory over Ipswich!

Tolley, who has headed a consortium that has owned the Brummies for two years, said: “It was always my ambition to take Brummies up into the Premiership.

“Premiership racing at Birmingham really would excite me and I think we could go places.

“The standard of racing is that much higher again and I’m certain we could put a team together that would be a hell of a lot more exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone through figures and, certainly financially, we could make Premiership racing work with television and things like that in the equation too.”

The Premiership is currently down on numbers after both Panthers and Wolverhampton were evicted from their traditional homes by stadium owners.

Harris is currently without a top-flight club after re-joining Peterborough in August from Leicester.

He took over the captaincy and his arrival coincided with a dramatic surge in form as Panthers won their last six matches to climb off the bottom of the table.

CONSORTIUM UPDATE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks are still ongoing with a six-man consortium wanting to buy the club from current owner Keith Chapman and if the deal goes through they will step up their fight to stay at the Showground where agents AEPG have applied for outline planning permission to build a 1,650 home development, hotel and leisure village.

There is still no confirmed date as to when their controversial application, which has been opposed by Sport England and other authorities as well as local residents, will be heard.