Birthday boy boxer stole the show in his first competitive fight, while Jim in form ahead of big event

Birthday boy AliJaan Raja stole the show for the Peterborough Police Club at the Ringcraft ABC show in Dunstable.

On the day he became a teenager, the 13 year-old claimed a well deserved points win against Frank Mason, a very tough local lad, in the first competitive fight of his career.

Raja enjoyed a height and range advantage and used them to good advantage by landing quality power punches in every round. He grew in confidence and started having fun, showing off his skills by changing angles and coming back with potent 2nd phases. It was a very mature performance given his inexperience.

Clubmate Lewis Hay (22) was in action on the same show, but lost a split points decision against another local fighter in Joshua Barnett.

Hay started well by landing great slick combinations throughout the first round. He slowed down in the 2nd round, but then came alive again in the 3rd.

It didn’t go his way, but it was a great bout and a definite crowd-pleasing performance. Hay is back in action this weekend in Billericay

The Police Club also had three lads in action in skills fights at the Fenland Sparta show in Chatteris. These are non-scoring contests.

Cruzlee Smalley (11) and Theo Heriot (14) have now shown enough promise to move into competitive boxing. Harry McQuade (13), whose father Tony is a former professional boxer, was also in action.

TOP YARD BC Prospect Jim Burton continued his winning streak as he prepares for the prestigious Schools National Championships.The 13 year-old took on a last minute bout in Halstead against Luke Sechi from Mid Essex BC and delivered a polished performance.

Burton kept it simple using his straight shots in all three rounds.

That and his slick footwork ensured he dominated the contest and secured a unanimous points verdict.