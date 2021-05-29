Biggest win of his career for Sawtry-based jockey
Sawtry-based farmer Dale Peters enjoyed the biggest success of his career as old ally Law Of Gold landed the feature £20,000 Pertemps Network Stratford Foxhunters Champion Hunters’ Chase, the highlight of a hunters’ chase evening at Stratford (May 28).
Peters, a regular on the Point-to-Point circuit, who once turned down the chance to become a professional footballer, was registering his 10th career win under Rules.
Peters, who also trains horses, had Law Of Gold always well positioned and the pair turned into the home straight in front of recent Punchestown Festival scorer Bob And Co.
Law Of Gold was still travelling strongly in the closing stages and sealed victory with a smooth jump at the last. The victory was a second win for the duo at Stratford and they were greeted to a rapturous reception in the winners’ enclosure.
Trained by David Kemp, Law Of Gold returned at 5/1, scoring by five and a half-lengths over Bob And Co, the 5/4 favourite, back in second.
Elsewhere, Thorney-based trainer Pam Sly’s stable star Eileendover finished an admirable second at Haydock on Friday evening on her debut on the Flat. Running in a Fillies’ Novice Stakes over 12 furlongs, the four-year-old set a steady tempo as she led the field of eight throughout the contest.
Ridden by Shane Kelly, Eileendover was still travelling strongly in the home straight and came under pressure approaching the two-furlong pole. However, Sly’s charge had no answer to the sharper turn of foot from debutant Yesyes who quickened up in good style to shed her maiden tag at the first time of asking for Ralph Beckett and Rob Hornby.
The winner, who returned at 11/4 was two and a quarter-lengths ahead of Eileendover who was sent off the 15/8 favourite. Despite the slight disappointment, Sly will take heart from the return to form of her filly who looks as if trips between 10 and 12 furlongs will suit throughout the summer.