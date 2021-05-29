Biggest win of his career for Sawtry-based jockey

Eileendover finished second on her Flat racing debut.

Peters, a regular on the Point-to-Point circuit, who once turned down the chance to become a professional footballer, was registering his 10th career win under Rules.

Peters, who also trains horses, had Law Of Gold always well positioned and the pair turned into the home straight in front of recent Punchestown Festival scorer Bob And Co.

Law Of Gold was still travelling strongly in the closing stages and sealed victory with a smooth jump at the last. The victory was a second win for the duo at Stratford and they were greeted to a rapturous reception in the winners’ enclosure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trained by David Kemp, Law Of Gold returned at 5/1, scoring by five and a half-lengths over Bob And Co, the 5/4 favourite, back in second.

Elsewhere, Thorney-based trainer Pam Sly’s stable star Eileendover finished an admirable second at Haydock on Friday evening on her debut on the Flat. Running in a Fillies’ Novice Stakes over 12 furlongs, the four-year-old set a steady tempo as she led the field of eight throughout the contest.

Ridden by Shane Kelly, Eileendover was still travelling strongly in the home straight and came under pressure approaching the two-furlong pole. However, Sly’s charge had no answer to the sharper turn of foot from debutant Yesyes who quickened up in good style to shed her maiden tag at the first time of asking for Ralph Beckett and Rob Hornby.