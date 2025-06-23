Big win for Northants bowlers re-ignites Trophy ambitions

Michael Humphreys (centre, left) was in fine form for Northants

Northants reignited their southern section title hopes in the English Bowling Federation's Adams Trophy with a maximum 22 point haul against near neighbours North Cambs.

They made it three wins in four matches with a 193-141 victory at Blackstones and now have a crucial top-of-the-table clash with Suffolk at Parkway on Saturday.

Although they won on all six rinks, four of them were close with five shots or less the difference, but the rink of Wayne Morris, Michael Humphreys and Adam Warrington (41-18) and Ally McNaughton, John Holroyd and Kevin Vinter (36-21) eased Northants home.

FIRST WIN Northants claimed their first win of the season in the English Women's Bowling Federation's Donald Steward Trophy with a 117-85 defeat of North Essex at Blackstones. They won on four of the five rinks to secure 16 of the 18 points on offer.

The winning rinks were Val Du'kett, Jan Collishaw, Chris Ryan (24-13), Fiona Richardson, Rita Downs, Myra Landsburgh (28-16), Terri Handley, Shirley Suffling, Ali McCormick (18-15), Sheila Craig, Veina Slater, Liz Hext (30-18).

MIDDLETON CUP

Having qualified for the last four of the Bowls England Middleton Cup for the past two years, Northants find themselves at the wrong end of the new Central section after defeats in their opening two matches.

A dramatic one-shot home defeat at the hands of Bedfordshire in their opening match was followed by a 130-119 defeat by Northants at Parkway on Saturday.

Rink honours were shared at three apiece, but Northants missed out overall and had to be content with just six points.