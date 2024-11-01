Big win for Jerry-Mike for the Top Yard Club who can turn young lives around

By Alan Swann
Published 1st Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Jerry-MIke Connors of Top Yard Boxing Club.placeholder image
Jerry-MIke Connors of Top Yard Boxing Club.
​Top Yard Boxing Club’s emerging teenager Jerry-Mike Connors took a notable scalp last weekend.

​The 14 year-old went up into a new weight category of 52kg to take on George Howard from Norwich ABC in the in the Regional Final of the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs competition in Harlow, Essex.

Most Popular

Connors took the step up in his stride though and immediately showed the extra power behind his punches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local lad was fluid and strong in his attacks and scored frequently.

His opponent was reluctant to engage as he felt the extra power of Connors in all three rounds and The Top Yard boy won comfortably by unanimous points decision.

This was a classy performance from Connors who had plenty left in the tank and now looks forward to boxing in the next round this weekend.

His brother Patrick Connors and clubmates Ismael Arif and Westley Smith will also be involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The NABGC Boxing Championships is an event that features young boxers from all four countries of the UK.

The championships have attracted many future, British professional World Champions.

The Top Yard Club prides itself on giving youngsters a purpose. Their recent National Development Champion Ismael Arif (15) insists boxing has kept him out of trouble.

Arif told the BBC: "It’s really important for us to do something. It gets the mind off things going on at home or any personal stuff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I had to sacrifice a lot to get here, like spending time with friends, my diet, cold runs in the morning. It is a very hard journey, but It is teaching me to be a better person.

"In Year 7 to Year 9, I was immature and troubled, and made silly life choices.”

Related topics:BBC
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice