Big weekend ahead for title-chasing and relegation-threatened City of Peterborough Hockey Club side
City have a five-point lead at the top of the table and have played a game fewer than second-placed Saffron Walden who visit Bretton Gate on Saturday (4pm).
City then travel to fourth-placed Ipswich on Sunday to tackle that extra game. Two wins would give them a pretty unassailable lead as they seek an immediate return to the National League.
The table-toppers warmed up for the big weekend with a 10-2 beating of Sudbury in a England Hockey Tier Two Cup match.
Captain Matt Porter hit a hat-trick with Gareth Andrew (2), Nathan Rozario (2), Leo Robinson, Ross Mulligan and Louie Raybould also on target.
City of Peterborough Ladies need to get a shift on if they are to avoid relegation from the East Premier Division.
They are six points from safety after a 1-1 home draw with Broxbourne last weekend, but have a good chance of a third win of the season when bottom club Norwich City visit Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm). Tierney Augustine scored against Broxbourne.
Miriam Wood scored four for City Ladies fourths as they beat Cambridge South 10-0 and Louie Hopkins hit a hat-trick as the men’s 7ths beat Cambridge South 4-1.
Father and son Andrew and Max Cave were on target for the men’s fourths in a 5-1 win, also against Cambridge South.