Big local derby to start the National League season for City of Peterborough men, skipper scores twice as ladies open with a win

Claire Bowtell (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies thirds in a 4-0 defeat to Cambridge South seconds at Bretton Gate last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city club are playing just one level below the top flight of English hockey, although they’ve avoided the stresses of a relegation battle thanks to Covid in the last two seasons.

It promises to be tough again this term in a division heavily populated by young and fit student teams.

City will be managed and captained by father and son partnership Graham and Joe Finding. They will be coached by Stamford School sports teacher Holly Naismith.

City have also welcomed back Alex Boxall to the club. Boxall was a young star at Bretton Gate before moving away. City also expect talented teenager Ben Goold to play regulaly this season, but Josy Heyworth (university) and Alex Armstrong (retired) won’t be around.

City’s other National League opponents are Bowden, Cardiff & Met, Deeside Ramblers, Loughborough Students, Olton & West Warwicks, Sheffield Hallam, University of Birmingham and University of Nottingham.

City’s first home game is against Cardiff & Met on Sunday, October 3. They played well in their final warm-up game, an unlucky 4-1 defeat at St Albans, last weekend.

The East League started last weekend with City of Peterborough Ladies claiming an excellent 3-0 Premier Division win at Upminster. New skipper Tierney Augustine scored twice with Hannah Brown also on target.