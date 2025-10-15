Becs finished Ironman triathlon in a personal best time of 12 hours 27 minutes!

Becs Burge.

PACTRAC’S Becs Burge set an ironman triathlon personal best in the World Championships in Hawaii at the weekend.

Burge completed the 3.8-mile swim, 112-mile bike and full marathon in 12 hours, 27 minutes, 29 seconds. After a tough and choppy swim, Burge pulled her way through the field on the bike, recording the best bike section of her 6-Ironman events to date (6:09:44) as she averaged 18.7mph in the searing heat and humid conditions. By the start of the run, the temperature had reached 82 degrees.

Burge knocked 32 minutes off of her 2023 World Championship time and over 10 minutes off of her time when qualifying for the World Champions in Leeds.

The local triathlete finished 127th in her age group.