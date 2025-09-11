Aussie wins the latest Legends Tour snooker event at the Court Club, plus the latest darts and golf news
Despite not playing his best, the Ely-based Australian, who won the Legends League in December, beat Tom Parry 2-0 in his opening match before coming through two deciders against Peterborough's Paul Newman in the last eight and Luke Pinches from Norwich in the semis, the latter on the final black.
One of the local title favourites Steve Singh fell at the first hurdle, losing 2-0 to Pinches.
GOLF
Results from the local clubs
MILTON
Ladies: Pairs Texas Scramble: 1 Sue Hennigan/Georgia Sly nett 67, 2 Myra Landsburgh/Gill Day 68.
NENE PARK
Men: Daily Mail Foursomes TW: 1 Gary Meisel/Mike Brenchley nett 71, 2 George Burnside/Roy Beniston 71, 3 Dave Riley/Chris Naylor 72.
Ladies: TMAC Trophy, TW: Division One: 1 Caroline Hall 39pts, 2 Rosie Stafford 37, 3 Heather Oestel 36. Division Two: 1 Leah Jeeves 38pts, 2 Carol Alban 33pts, 3 Julie Gay 33.
Stableford OM: Division One: 1 Ann Hawkins 33pts, 2 Mary Webber 33, 3 Maggie Crisp 31. Division Two: 1 Helen Biggs 35pts, 2 Caroline Wagstaff 32pts, 3 Jan James 32.
Seniors: September Medal OM: 1 Nicholas Browett 81/61, 2 Andy Dann 95/69, 3 Lester Carter 77/73.
DARTS
Boule B have won the Peterborough Clubs Mixed Pairs title
Final standings (all played 12): 1 Boule B 61pts, 2 Farcet 57pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds 55pts, 4 Boulevard Believers 43pts, 5 Apple Cart 23pts.
Final result: Boule B 3, Boulevard Believers 3.
High Scores: Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 125; Munch Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 132; Tony Keen (Boulevard Believers) 112; Bobbie McKillop (Boule B) 107; Kris McKillop (Boule B) 100; Richie Line (Boule B) 100; John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 100; Kevan Gilbert (Boulevard Believers) 100.