Aussie wins the latest Legends Tour snooker event at the Court Club, plus the latest darts and golf news

Ryan Thomerson defeated defending champion Paul Sparrow 2-0 to lift the Legends Tour Masters Cup and pocket the £450 first prize at the Court Club, Bretton.

Despite not playing his best, the Ely-based Australian, who won the Legends League in December, beat Tom Parry 2-0 in his opening match before coming through two deciders against Peterborough's Paul Newman in the last eight and Luke Pinches from Norwich in the semis, the latter on the final black.