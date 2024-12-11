Aussie is the first winner of the Mark Wildman Trophy

Ryan Thomerson with the Mark Wildman Trophy

​The first winner of the Mark Wildman Trophy is Aussie Ryan Thomerson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Organisers of the locally-hosted Legends Snooker Tour re-named the prize on offer at their Legends League Final in honour of a city cue sports great, a former World Billiards Champion, who passed away recently.

And Chatteris-based Thomerson lifted the trophy and collected the £500 first prize after pipping Richard Jones 3-2 in the final at Bretton’s Court Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30 year-old former professional was a late replacement in Group A for the absent Alex Clenshaw, and was unbeaten against opponents Gary Skipworth, Jamie Turner and Paul Sparrow to ease into the final.

He also shared the highest break prize of 94 with Warrington's Josh Thomond, who stood in for reigning Shoot-Out champion Harvey Chandler.

Cambridge player Jones pocketed the rankings bonus of £100 for securing the year-end number one position, as well as £225 for finishing runner-up.

There were a total of 15 breaks over 50 in an expected high quality day's play, and the new year promises to be even more exciting with an increase in prize money across all events, beginning with the Legends Team Cup in January.