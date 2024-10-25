Richard Jones (left).

​Australian snooker star Ryan Thomerson will start as favourite to win the Six Reds Championship at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday.

​The Chatteris-based potter, who lost his professional status in April after two years on the main tour, will begin his quest for glory in a highly competitive Group A where he will face Jamie Turner, Russell Huxter and Duncan Ralph.

Richard Jones, the 2022 champion, will also be among the contenders, as will Chesterfield's Benji Buckley, a former semi-finalist in this event, and current Masters Cup holder Paul Sparrow.

Steve Martin, Paul Newman and Vaughan Lutkin will head the local contingent all hoping to land the trophy and pocket the £350 first prize.

The format sees 16 players competing across four groups of four, with the top two advancing through to the knockout stages.

All matches are best-of-five frames with play commencing at 10am.