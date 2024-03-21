Atlanta is an English 'Ladies Grand Champion' after another great day for Hicks Martial Arts Club

Atlanta Hickman (left) in action in Worksop.

Hickman is an instructor as well as competitor and she used all her kickboxing skill and experience to win the major open weight title which was an invitation only competition for category winners.

​Hickman had finished first in the ladies over 70kg points and light continuous events to set up a superb treble on another excellent day for her city-based club whose members take part in the kickboxing events

Youngsters Ravi Panchal (Boys 11-12 Under 35kg Points) and Harlee Hooker (Boys 13-14 Under 45kg) also claimed English titles.

Atlanta Hickman with her prizes from Worksop.

Excellent second-place finishers from the Hicks club were achieved in points competition by Roxy Briggs (Girls Under 10 Under 35kg), Hollie Brook (Girls Under 10 Over 45kg), Keris Hooker (Girls 15-17 Under 60kg), Arshan Nash (Boys 13-14 Under 55kg), Aaron Leonard (Boys 15-17 Under 60kg), Jake Peppercorn (Men’s Over 90kg) and, in the light continuous category, Hollie Brook (Girls 10 and under Over 45kg).

Finishing third in points were David Prior (Men’s Vets Over 48 Over 85kg), Kye Prior (Men’s Under 90kg), and in light continuous, Ravi Panchal (Boys 11-12 Under 35kg), Keris Hooker (Girls 15-17 Under 60kg).

Ravi Panchal also won a bronze in the Boys 11-12 open weight point competition.

The winners qualify to represent England in the World Games in Portugal later this year.