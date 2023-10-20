Another splendid Sunday for Peterborough City rowers

Ewan Stanley and Matt Baker on the water in Nottingham.

I​n Division Two across the long-distance course of 4100m, City rowers shone with four crews each gaining a win in challengingly cold conditions.

Josh Seagrave, Tom Calver, Kristian Woolf and Chris Elder excelled in their Open band 2 four where they achieved an impressive time of 10.52.5 to claim first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City clubmates James Garfield and James Ryder stood out and destroyed their competition in their open J18 double with a time of 11.44.6 for a convincing victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juniors, Emma Dennis and Emma Calver then dominated the Women's J17 doubles to win with a time of 12.01.3.

And City crew Kate Read and Linda Dennis won the Women's Masters C doubles in a rapid time of 12.03.8.

The city club also picked up three second places in the long course event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Watson, Gina Gould, Claire Widdowson and Bianca Manganiello were runners-up in the Womens band 1 quad in a time of 12.05.1.

Ewan Stanley and Matt Baker competed in the Open J16 double where they finished an agonising one second off first place after a superb contest in a time of 12.08.7.

And Sophie Bicknell joined up with Lottie Tasker in the Women's J18 doubles and recorded a superb time of 12.41.6, again for second place.

A number of City Juniors also raced down the Division 2 short course of 1900m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was one winner, Billy Hynes, who shone above his competition in the Open J15 singles, in an outstanding time of 5.47.