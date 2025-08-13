Another English shot put title for Capes, memorable day out for PANVAC hurdler and the Preston family

Lawson Capes on top of another podium.

Lawson Capes returned to winning ways in the English Athletics under 17 Championship at Birmingham.

The PANVAC throwing ace won the shot put with a throw of 17.66m. The consistent Capes threw within 10m of that distance in two of his other three other throws. Capes also competed in the discus where he threw 51.51m to win silver.

PANVAC sprinters Alpine Hatfield and Iris Kwakye made it into their semi-finals. Hatfield ran 52.32 in his 400m heat. Kwakye clocked 12.73 in her 100m heat following it up with a semi-finals time of 12.61.

MEMORABLE DAY

Jack Wheatley of PANVAC had a memorable day out in his first UK Championship at Birmingham last week.

Not only did the PANVAC hurdler find himself lining up next to England's number one 110m hurdler Tade Ojora in his heat, but he also met and chatted with Linford Christie.

Additionally, Wheatley managed to grab a photo with World Championship and Olympic sprint relay medalist Desiree Henry. The two chatted at the Championship five years ago when Wheatley was just a spectator, but this year they were competing in the same competition.

The 18 year-old is currently ranked 13th under 20 110m hurdler in the country, and is just outside the top 50 in the senior men's standings despite only having raced as a senior on four occasions.

Though the races are the same length there is a considerable technical difference with the hurdles set at three feet six inches in senior races, three inches higher than for under 20 events.

Wheatley finished seventh in his heat in Birmingham in a time of 15.30.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC had a good turn out at the Charnwood Open Meeting at Loughborough University.

Angus Bowling won the pole vault with a 4.40m clearance and his brother Felix clocked 1:58.38 in the 800m. Jim Gillespie was the leading over 60 in the discus with a throw of 26.00m. Jonathan Levett clocked an 11.39 100m and a 23.89 200m. Nathan Bunting ran the 1,500m in 4:01.74.

Under 15 Charlotte Stannage ran 13.51 in the 100m & was the leading under 15 over 300m with a 44.25 clocking. Elizabeth Taylor ran the 400m in 58.50.

The Preston family were in fine form at the Watford Open Meeting. The PANVAC members each made their mark on the track with Thomas Preston just half a second outside his 3,000m personal best with a time of 8:33.57. His father Andrew clocked 10:18.96. Sister/daughter Lucy Preston recorded a 400m time of 66.68.