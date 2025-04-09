Another destructive win for Top Yard Boxing Club's teenage machine

Patrick Connors.

Top Yard teenager Patrick Connors has continued on his destructive passage through the boxing ranks.

The 16 year-old was in action at the March ABC home show last weekend when he took on Birmingham’s Ross Mckeown from Black Country Boxing Club at 63kg.

Mckeown, a taller, stronger-looking opponent, was quick off the mark taking the fight to Connors. The city lad had to deal with an aggressive front foot fighter looking to impose his power quickly.

Connors tends to adapt quickly though and he held his ground and allowed his opponent to throw his best shots at a tight defence. Connors also worked well at close range to edge the first round.

Connors then picked up his pace in the second round and started to put 3-punch combinations together that started to break a tiring opponent. The left hook started to connect too often for the comfort of Mckeown as Connors started to dominate.

The third round was front foot aggression and power from the Top Yard machine who showed his fitness with an onslaught of non-stop punches forcing a standing eight count in the closing seconds of the fight.

The result was never in doubt with bang in-form Connors claiming a unanimous points verdict.