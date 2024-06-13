Angus bowls 'em over to win pole vault title, strength in depth key to PANVAC Masters success

Julian Smith was in top form for PANVAC Masters.

Angus Bowling struck pole vault gold at the Southern Athletics Championship at Eton.

Bowling cleared 4.40m, his second best vault of the season, to win the senior men's championship.

Younger brother Felix Bowling finished eighth in the under 20 800m final, running his best time of the championship (2:01.33) in the qualifying heat.

Dylan Phillips finished fourth in the senior men's high jump with a 1.95m clearance, while Joel Grenfell with a best distance of 7.95m placed fifth in the senior men's long jump.

Under 20 Max Roe placed fifth in the 110m hurdles in a time of 15.15, while Jessica Dixon Walker clocked 15.42 in her senior ladies 100m hurdles heat.

The Northern Championship took place at Middlesbrough, and Alice Barnsdale took the senior women's hammer silver medal with a throw of 62.10m. Barnsdale also placed sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot.

EASTERN MASTERS

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC masters delivered a solid display at Kings Lynn to keep their Eastern Masters Track and Field final qualification hopes firmly on track.​

The men finished close runners-up to Ryston Runners, while the ladies placed second to Cambridge and Coleridge AC. With a minimum of two teams to go through to the finals from the seven team league, PANVAC remain top of both the men's and ladies tables with two matches to go.

The big advantage which PANVAC have over their rivals is their sheer strength in depth right across the board.

Sprinters Dave Brown and Sean Reidy, who are both virtually unbeatable at this level, were missing, so up stepped replacement Matt Parsons. Parsons finished third in the over 40 200m and runner-up in the 400m with a time of 57.6 to score invaluable points for his team.

The men won the two older age group 200m races with Julian Smith clocking 29.8 in the over 50 race and Dave Knighton 31.1 in the over 60 event. Smith also won his 400m in 58.7.

Knighton enjoyed a successful evening and took the 1,500m honours with a 5:16.9 clocking. PANVAC made a clean sweep of the men's 1500s with Brian Corleys first in the over 40 race in 4:41.5, while Malcolm Tuff clocked 4:57.0 in the over 50 event.

Simon Achurch threw 35.91 to win the over 50 shot.

Alison Dunphy won both ladies over 50 sprints, with a 200m time of 33.6 and a 400m time of 77.4.

Judith Jagger continued her good form from the first round of the league, winning three over 60 events. Jagger won the discus with a 25.53m throw. The versatile athlete then cleared 1.15m in the high jump and achieved a winning triple jump of 7.40m.

Andrea Jenkins easily won the over 35 discus with a 31.61m throw.

The 2,000m walk delivered PANVAC with maximum points. Tim Clough easily won the A race in a time of 11:11.1 with Pete Brantom first of the B string walkers.

It was the same story in the ladies event with Maggie Skinner winning the A heat in 13:09.5, while Kay Gibson completely dominated the B race.

24 HOUR RACE

A seven-strong team from Yaxley Runners finished 13th out of 996 teams in the Endure24 relay held in Reading over the weekend.

The team of Craig Bradley, Mike Halcomb, Ellie Piccaver, Carl Baron, Darren Wells, Darren Ellis and Will Siddle took it in turn to run legs of the 8km course.