Andrea is a world beater once more, plus Southern League round-up

​Andrea Jenkins became a world champion again at the weekend.

The PANVAC world beater won the over 45 weighted throw at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden. She threw a season's best distance of 14.00m to secure top spot on the podium.

Though not a staple on the senior track and field circuit, the weighted throw is big in the USA and as an event has similarities to the hammer.

Jenkins is not unfamiliar with winning weighted throw gold, having won a previous World Championship and four European Championships. She has also accumulated a large tally of international silvers and bronzes over the years.

Andrea Jenkins (centre) after a previous World Championship win.

Jenkins narrowly missed out on another medal, finishing fourth in the throws pentathlon in Sweden.

Over 60 Paul Parkin was also in action, but finished outside the medals in the 8km cross country race and the half marathon.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC concluded their Southern Athletics League season with a fourth place finish at the Ware track in Hertfordshire. They finished the season ninth of 18 teams in Division One North & East.

Anus Bowling won the pole vault with a 4.50m clearance while Joel Grenfell took top spot in the long jump with a distance of 7.10m.

Dave Bush & Simon Achurch dominated the throwing events with Bush collecting three individual wins to Achurch's two wins and a second place.

The pair of strongmen collected maximum discus points with Achurch winning the A competition with a throw of 33.02m, and Bush came first in the B event just a few centimetres down on Achurch throwing 32.74m.

Michael Major won the B 800m in a time of 2:01.40 and Nathan Bunting ran a 1,500m personal best (PB) of 4:03.14, but was beaten into second place. Dan Lewis clicked 6:49.84 for second place in the 2,000m steeplechase.

Alice Barnsdale won the hammer with a throw of 58.94m. The versatile thrower who is currently at number eight in the British ladies hammer rankings grabbed the runners up spot in the discus and shot.

Elizabeth Taylor won the 400m with a time of 58.42, and ran 25.92 in the 200m for her 2nd win of the day. Alexa Boole was runner-up in the B 400m in 64.15.

Jess Varley ran 2:24.70 and 4:57.71 for 2nd place in both the 800m and 1,500m. Katie Marsh took runners-up spot in the long jump with a distance of 4.59m.

Sally Pusey threw 19.52m to finish runner-up in the B hammer while Jessica Dixon Walker ran a time of 15.4 to take 2nd place in the 100m Hurdles.