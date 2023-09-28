European Masters champion Andrea Jenkins (centre).

​The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC throwing ace threw a distance of 43.02m at the Adriatic resort to win over 45 gold by a margin of more than 2.5 metres.

Jenkins also picked up a silver medal after achieving a distance of 13.99m in the weighted throw.

This was her seventh hammer medal in European Championships, and her second gold.

In the weighted throw she has previously picked up four golds and a silver.

In addition to her European successes Jenkins has two World Championship golds to her name along with eight silvers.

She won world hammer silver in 2022.

ROAD RELAYS

PANVAC placed 67th in the South of England Road Relays held in Aldershot.

The event attracts many of the best runners from across the bottom half of the country in what is an extremely high level of competition.

Alex Gibb ran the first 6km leg finishing in 32nd place in a time of 18.53.

Gibb was the fastest runner in the PANVAC team, and finished his leg 20 seconds up on Orton-based Isaac Ellard who was representing Hunts AC.

Harvey Hancock and Phil Martin also ran well, both clocking 20.08 on their legs.

Times: Alex Gibb 18.53, Stuart Haw 20.43, Ben Hannon 24.46, Phil Martin 20.08, Steve Wilkinson 20.39, Harvey Hancock 20.08

A PANVAC team placed 17th in the over 50 contest with Dave Knighton the fastest member, completing the undulating circuit in 24.01.

Times: Barry Warne 26.09, Dave Knighton 24.01, Sean Beard 24.16.

LONDON 10k

The Fell family were out in force at the Vitality London 10k with dad Simon Fell leading the PANVAC quartet home.

Fell senior clocked 34.30 to finish 87th, to claim an impressive third place in his over 45 age group.

Mum Liz Fell was the 258th lady home in a time of 46.36.

Isaac Fell placed 249th with a 37.12 clocking, a time which put him sixth in the 15-17 year old category.

Running in the same age group his brother Noah placed 670th overall with a time of 40.50.

Two other PANVAC men were in action and Kai Chilvers finished 302nd in a time of 36.40.

Alex Curtis clocked 40.48 to finish 664th.

SANDRINGHAM 10k

PANVAC's James Sadlier clocked 41.15 for 29th place in the Sandringham 10k. His team-mate Daniel Harris finished 75th in a time of 44.42.

Will Siddle was the first Yaxley man home placing 78th in 45.53. Werrington's Dave Mackman was three places further back with a 46.00 clocking.

GREAT EASTERN RUN

There’s still time to enter the most prestigious race on the local calendar.

The Great Eastern Run over the half-marathon distance takes place on Sunday, October 15.

There’s also a 5k fun run.