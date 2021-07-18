An Eastfield Squash Club (and friends) reunion next month
A squash players’ reunion is being held at City of Peterborough Sports Club on Bretton Gate on Saturday, August 21 (noon).
It was originally open to former Eastfield Squash Club members, but interest has been so high it’s now open to anyone who knows an Eastfield player!
Chief organiser is Bob Green who would like to know who is attending so contact him on [email protected] or 0n 07912 126607 or 07951 355667.