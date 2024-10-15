Amber lights up table tennis event in Belgium
The Hampton Hargate pupil won two of her six group matches in a high-class event, before performing superbly in her first knockout match to beat a Spanish opponent 3-1.
Amber was then beaten by eventual runner-up Carmen Gomez, also from Spain, who went on to finish second. It was a terrific tussle with the Spaniard just edging the fifth and final set for a 3-2 win.
But the local girl bounced back well to beat opponents from Czechia and Germany 3-1 to clinch fifth place.
Amber beat opposition from Belgium and Portugal 3-0 in the group stages.
Amber was following in the footsteps of clubmate Hannah Saunders, a King’s School student, who also finished fifth in the same event 12 months ago.
The Archway Club has an outstanding record of helping young table tennis stars achieve national and international success.
