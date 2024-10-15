Amber lights up table tennis event in Belgium

Amber Lemmon in action in Belgium.

​Rising Archway Table Tennis Club star Amber Lemmon has just returned from a very impressive foray into Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Amber finished an excellent fifth in a European Under 11 Masters event in Blegny, Belgium.

The Hampton Hargate pupil won two of her six group matches in a high-class event, before performing superbly in her first knockout match to beat a Spanish opponent 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber was then beaten by eventual runner-up Carmen Gomez, also from Spain, who went on to finish second. It was a terrific tussle with the Spaniard just edging the fifth and final set for a 3-2 win.

Amber Lemmon after an excellent fifth place finish in Belgium.

But the local girl bounced back well to beat opponents from Czechia and Germany 3-1 to clinch fifth place.

Amber beat opposition from Belgium and Portugal 3-0 in the group stages.

Amber was following in the footsteps of clubmate Hannah Saunders, a King’s School student, who also finished fifth in the same event 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Archway Club has an outstanding record of helping young table tennis stars achieve national and international success.

The club is based at 282 Lincoln Rd, Peterborough PE1 2ND. Further information by Email to [email protected] or by phone to 07399 294606.