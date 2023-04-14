News you can trust since 1948
All-star team seek sixth successive Brummitt mixed hockey trophy win

​The unbeaten, and apparently unbeatable, Camp Retro side are back to defend their title in the popular Brummitt mixed hockey tournament at Bretton Gate this weekend.

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Action from the 2022 Brummitt mixed hockey event. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from the 2022 Brummitt mixed hockey event. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from the 2022 Brummitt mixed hockey event. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Several National League players are the mainstays of a team who have entered the competition five times and won it on every occasion.

Not even a break for Covid could halt the winning run in 2022 when Camp Retro claimed their fifth successive title with a 1-0 win over Ragamuffins.

Camp Retro compete in the first match of the tournament on Saturday (9.15am) and it would be a major surprise if they are not still going strong when the final comes around at 5pm on Sunday.

Other teams to keep an eye on include Jurassic Beavers, who usually feature some stars of the distant past when Bretton Beavers ruled the local mixed hockey scene, and the Ragamuffins A and B teams, one of whom usually gives Camp Retro most to think about.

Most Popular

The action on Sunday also starts at 9.15am.

Draw

Group A: Camp Retro, Ragamuffins B, Bourne to be Wild, More Misfits.

Group B: Jurassic Beavers, Bourne Ready, Last.minute.com, Alpha Females.

Group C: Beavers, SHSHl, Delta, Skymoons.

Group D: Ragamuffins A, GPO, Are You Robots?, Misfits.

A fairplay trophy is also awarded to the most sporting side.

Side events also take place over the weekend including a tug of war and a 100m dash competition.

