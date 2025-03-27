All hail the Helpston Harriers Ladies team and PANVAC runners also performed well

The winning Helpston Ladies team, Shara Jones, Abi Kefford and Natasha English.

​Helpston Harriers ladies won the team prize at the Keith Hall Memorial 10k in Thorney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Peterborough & Nene Valley AC boasted four of the first 14 male finishers and finished as 2nd team in both male and female categories.

This year's race had a bit of extra zest as it served as a qualifier for the England Masters team, meaning it attracted older runners from far and wide who were looking to put themselves in the frame for a national vest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning Helpston trio comprised Natasha English who finished 9th in 39:08, 12th placed Abi Kefford who posted a time of 39:55 and Shara Jones who finished 13th, 10 seconds behind Kefford.

Archie Faulder ran well for PANVAC in Thorney.

English and Jones both ran well inside the qualifying times which makes them eligible for consideration for the national team. Jones was first lady home in the 35-38 age group.

A 4th Helpston Harrier, Philippa Taylor, finished 15th with a 40:24 clocking as she comfortably won the over 55 prize. Taylor’s time was just under eight minutes inside the England team qualifying standard

Danny Rock of Felixstowe Road Runners won the race with a time of 31:54. Rock had a harder job than most, as running on his own he was unable to shield himself from the surprisingly keen breeze with the field were running into in the second half of the out and back course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Chilvers was the first PANVAC man home, finishing 9th in 33:34. Archie Faulder finished 10th in 33.48.

Steven Wilkinson finished 13th with Simon Fell 14th. Both crossed the line in 35:15, two seconds up on Bushfield's Brian Corleys in 15th. Fell and Corleys both made the England qualifying time, as did PANVAC’s John Pike who finished 33rd in 36:36.

Michael Major also ran well for PANVAC clocking 35.14 for 23rd place.

George Bailey was the leading Helpston man finishing 18th in 34:38 with Luke Cossey clocking 35:42 to lead the Yaxley contingent in 26th position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington’s Paul Halford placed 31st in 36.14 with his teammate Jonathan Parrish finishing 50th in a time of 38:16. Adam Charlton of Eye clocked 37:45 for 47th place. Eye over 75 Pete Ridley ran inside the national team qualifying time with a 55:01 clocking

Orton postman Miguel Cann had a superb run finishing as first over 60 in a time of 36:04.

The ladies race was won by Cambridge & Coleridge AC’s Ellen Leggate in a time of 34:41. Liz McColgan-coached Gemma Steel of Charnwood AC was 2nd with a 35:24 clocking.

In addition to the Helpston foursome, there were plenty of other good performances from local ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC’s Maggie Skinner finished 17th in 40:46. Skinner was supported by Elisabeth Sennitt Clough who finished 33rd in 45:05 and Alison Staines who crossed the line 37th in 46:06.

Yaxley featured five ladies in the top 40 with Ros Loutit the pick of the bunch finishing 27th in 43:19. Loutit's time was over eight minutes inside the mark required to put herself in the frame for an international appearance.

Vanessa Gunn finished 29th in 43:38 while Zoe Roan placed 35th with a time of 45:46. Helen Joyce was three seconds further back in 36th & Lisa Box clocked 46:41 for 39th place.

Skinner, Sennitt Clough and Roan all ran inside the England qualifying time, as did Yaxley over 70 Barbara Johnson who finished in 58:19.