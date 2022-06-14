AJ wins a British kickboxing title in his first competitive fight for four years!

KIngdom Peterborough Fight Team, from left, Louise Bennett, Craig Dowey, AJ Jeffrey and Frankie Curcelli

Jeffrey is the main man at the Kingdom Fitness & Martial Arts gym in Yaxley, a club that has enjoyed great success in the last few weeks through members of their Kingdom Fight Team.

Coach Louise Bennett extended her undefeated streak in the cage in Newcastle before Jeffrey landed his British title with a third round knockout. Remarkably It was his first competitive fight for several years.

Jeffrey dominated his fight against experienced competitor Shawn Bradosti from London – a man with 17 professional kickboxing wins under his belt – from the first bell, knocking his opponent down twice in the first round before finishing him off two rounds later following a thunderous assault.

It was a first professional kickboxing title for the 32 year-old who now boasts a perfect heavyweight record of six wins from six bouts.

Jeffrey had taken a four-year break from competing to focus on his professional mixed martial arts cage fighting referee career and his title fight was his first competitive action since then.

Jeffrey set up his gym during covid and it has gone from strength to strength, producing some strong junior and adult competitors who compete regularly in some of the biggest kickboxing and Muay Thaiand MMA shows across the country.

Muay Thai is a martial art and combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. The discipline is known as the ‘art of eight limbs’, as it is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins.

The gym’s current address is 2 Prosper Court, Harrier Way, Yaxley, PE7 3ZB, but they are hoping to move to larger premises due to increasing demand.

Personal training and group fitness classes are also on offer to members of the public. The group class programming caters for all levels of ability, whether you are a complete beginner and just starting your fitness or martial arts journey, or you are a seasoned MMA or Muay Thai professional looking to be pushed to the highest level and beyond.