A tour de 'four-ce' from golden girl Amber and a hat-trick for Cindy at English Championships, while Archway men win a British team title

Amber Lemmon (left) and Cindy Xiao with their medal and trophy haul from the English National Championships.

Amber Lemmon delivered a ‘four-some' clean sweep of gold medals at the English National Championships in Brentwood, Essex.

The King’s School student, who represents the city’s ace Archway Table Tennis Club, won singles and doubles in the under 12 and under 13 girls events.

Lemmon beat King’s School colleague Hannah Saunders in the under 13 singles final and saw off another Archway star Cindy Xiao in the under 12 singles final. She then teamed up with Xiao to win both doubles finals.

Xiao added a third gold medal of her own in the under 11 singles final to go with the silver medal she earned as runner-up to Lemmon.

Amber Lemmon (centre) with her medal-winning Archway teammates at the English National Championships.

There was also a sensational performance from Hattiesburg Xiao, younger sister of Cindy, who won double gold in the under 10 events. She is only seven and this was her first taste of the National Championships.

There were also two silver medals and two bronze medals for Archway members in the boys events won by Li Hao, Jayden Chen, Lewis Wu and Zihan Lin.

SENIORS Archway men have been crowned Table Tennis England Senior British League Division 2B Champions, after a dominant season. They won their final game in Nottingham against Table Tennis Dailey (Bristol) to make it 12 wins out of 12 this season. Jiaji Wu Zhang only dropped one set out of his 26 games played to top the averages with 100% and nine player of the match awards. All six players in the squad finished 1-6 in the league averages for the season.

The other squad members were Mihai Nemaciuc, Adam Jepson, Emir Geaner Culpedin, Jakub Piwowar and Jordan Wykes. Wykes (14 games), Nemaciuc (10) and Culpedin (6) also won every game they played.