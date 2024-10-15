A taekwondo success story for super siblings

By Alan Swann
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Sean and Salome Tigreros-Cardona.Sean and Salome Tigreros-Cardona.
​Siblings Salome and Sean Tigreros-Cardona are celebrating successes at the British Taekwondo National Championships in Sheffield.

​Salome (13), a student at Nene Park Academy, won a gold medal in her category of -44kg female novice.

And Sean (11), who attends Old Fletton Primary School, excelled by reaching the quarter-final of his category.

Salome won a semi-final and final to claim her first place.

Sean and Salome Tigreros-Cardona with GB Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Bianca Walkden in 2017.Sean and Salome Tigreros-Cardona with GB Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Bianca Walkden in 2017.
Sean and Salome Tigreros-Cardona with GB Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Bianca Walkden in 2017.

Sean had a bye in his first round bout before winning his second round round contest. He then lost his quarter-final by just two points.

The pair have been studying taekwondo for seven years and are members of Kixstar Dragon Taekwondo which is based in Fulham, but a Peterborough branch will be opening in Hampton next month.

The family live in Hampton Hargate and father Adrian Tigreros is a Kixstar Dragon coach.

Sean and Salome are currently green belts and have been competing nationally and internationally for several years.

Their notable achievements include participation in various national competitions, as well as international events such as the Belgium Open and the NTT Open in the Netherlands in 2019.

In addition, they have attended several elite-level Taekwondo training camps, including one in Røra, Norway, in 2017 when they received training from Olympic coaches from Germany, Sweden, Finland, Greece, and Denmark.

This camp was also attended by head coach for England, Olympic Taekwondo gold medallist Bianca Walkden, and European Champion Aaron Cook.

