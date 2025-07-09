A staggering season for the 'invincibles' of Peterborough Roller Hockey Club Under 15s
The team are Eastern Counties League champions after dominating the other seven sides in the competition.
They beat Ely & Chesterton United in the final of the Eastern Counties KO Cup.
They beat teams from Herne Bay United, Manchester, Sheffield, Soham and Farnham to win become National League champions
And they beat Manchester in the final to win the National KO Cup.
The youngsters, who are aged between 12-14, played 25 matches in the season and won every single one of them, scoring 171 goals and conceding just 28.
Peterborough Roller Hockey Club, who play home matches at Bushfield Sports Centre, will now represent England against other champion European teams in October.
