A silver at a World Championship event for PACTRAC star

Susie Freeman.

PACTRAC man Antony Brown won a silver medal in the World Aquabike Championships in Malaga, Spain.

Brown was seventh after a 1,500 metre swim, but had the fastest 25-mile bike section and moved into third with two miles to go, before catching the next rider in a sprint finish to take second place in his age group by just two seconds.

In the Standard Distance Triathlon event Susie Freeman represented GB for the seventh time and finished age group14th, while Adam Clark put in a good performance, but was unable to add to his podium finish in the European Championships. He was 11th.

In the World Sprint Championships, Mark Weathersby came ninth in his age group, just over two minutes from a podium finish. Weathersby recorded the second fastest bike split of 36.44 and followed it up with an impressive 17:52 minute run.

Simon Hoppe represented GB for the 33rd time and made inroads with the fastest bike split to finish 24th, while Hannah Bassett finished 22nd on her GB debut.