A record trophy haul is celebrated by Northants bowlers

Ollie Jeapes (left) and Martyn Dolby.

Northants bowlers celebrated a county record haul of English Bowling Federation indoor trophies when they held their annual presentation luncheon at the Ellindon Banqueting Suite

The county returned from the finals at Lincoln with no fewer than four titles. Young talent Ollie Jeapes and Northants Bowling Federation chairman Martyn Dolby retained the under 25 and senior singles titles respectively; the county executive team won the Eversley Trophy for the third year running and Paul Dalliday, Simon Law and Tristan Morton brought home the triples trophy.

Not the same level of success was enjoyed by the county in the outdoor finals at Skegness, although Parkway made county history by becoming the first club from the county to win the Durham Centenary Trophy, the EBF's club championship.

Graham Agger just missed out on claiming a hat-trick of veterans singles titles, losing 21-19 in the final, while Shirley Suffling reached the final of the women's two-bowl singles.

English Bowling Federation president David Thomas was guest of honour and made the presentations. He was joined on the top table by NBF chairman Martyn Dolby and NWBF president Jess Bolam. Unfortunately, the English Women's Bowling Federation president Beryl Beresford was unable to attend through illness.

One joint decision made recently between the county men and women is that next summer the outdoor county finals will be held over a weekend in a bid to ease the burden on players qualifying in several finals. The finals will be held at the Parkway club on July 18/19.