A pool title and a snooker century break as Gray's 'crazy' form continues

Mark Gray.

​Mark ‘Granite’ Gray kept his amazing run of form going with victory in the Southern Seniors Tour Event at Chatham Snooker & Pool Club in Kent.

​There was 56 entries in the final event of the 8-ball series for the year and Gray won six matches, dropping just 10 frames all day to take the £700 first prize.

In the final he beat Darren McCarthy from Wisbech 6-2 after losing the first two frames to take the £700 winner’s purse. McCarthy walked away with £300.

Gray also beat Rodney Gaskell (Folkestone) 6-1; Paul Evans (Warwick) 6-2; Graham Thrower (Felixstowe) 6-3; Sean Milton (Norwich) 6-0 and Peter Evans (Warwick) 6-2 with a ruthless display of potting. Gray finished the tour with back-to-back wins as he had also won the previous event in Wellingborough.

The Bourne Snooker Centre professional is a master of all cue ball sports as he proved in a rare outing for his club in a Spalding & District Snooker League match.

Gray is a rusty snooker player, but took on Seb Grimston of Spalding Consti in a one frame-battle.

It’s a handicap competition and Grimston received a 70-point lead only for Gray to produce a clearance break of 100!

"It’s crazy really as it was about my seventh frame of snooker in four months,” Gray said. “So it came as a big surprise. We won the match 5-1.”

Gray also finished top of the International Rules Pool Over 50 Tour rankings.

The in-form 52 year-old is next in action in a fortnight in Ossett, Wakefield in a 24-man over 40s 8-ball event with a £1,000 prize for the winner.