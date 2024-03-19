A paddle on the wild side for Proteus Canoe Club members who picked up two silvers at National venue

Ollie Stegeman on his way to a second place finish in Nottingham.

​It was a ranking event which featured many GB international competitors in a time trial test in the unusually shaped ‘Wildwater Race s’, which are designed to enable racers to go straight and fast through rapids.

Ollie Stegeman finished second in the Men’s Canoe 1 race and Jason Reid came home in second in the Men’s Canoe 2 event.

Other members of the city-based Proteus Club to perform well were Sally Atkinson, a silver medallist at a recent European Cup event, who finished fifth in Women’s Kayak 1, just ahead of club mate Katie Kent who was sixth.

Jason Reid won a silver medal in Nottingham.

Pete Atkinson, Thomas Healy, Jason Reid and Ollie Stegeman were sixth, seventh and equal eighth respectively in Men’s Kayak 1.

Proteus members will next take part in the British Open held at the same venue on a far harder stretch of Grade 3 whitewater on the weekend of April 6/7.

It will coincide with the first time Great Britain has staged an international competition in the wildwater discipline since 2005.

**The Proteus Club are based at Orton Mere. Further information by email from [email protected].