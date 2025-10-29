A mother and son among the Haito Karate Club medal winners at one of the toughest events in Europe
And the students performed superbly in the BKK British Open 2025 & IFK Cup of Europe in Crawley to win three trophies while also delivering some unforgettable moments.
British Vice-Champion – Oluwatimilehin Adelabu (U12 Boys -35 kg)
At just 10 years old, Olu fought through four challenging matches, displaying composure, power, and spirit beyond his years. His incredible performance earned him the title of British Vice-Champion — a remarkable achievement for one of HAITO’s youngest fighters.
Bronze – Jacob Barker (U10 Boys -30 kg)
In his first major tournament, Jacob stepped up with determination and focus, showing maturity far beyond his experience. His efforts paid off with a bronze medal.
Bronze – Keri Perry (Novice Women -60 kg)
After just six months of Kyokushin training, Keri showed true courage by stepping into the ring against seasoned competitors and earned herself a bronze medal in her first-ever tournament. What makes this story even more special is that Keri is Jacob Barker’s mum.
Haito Karate is based at Unit 3, Wharf Road Industrial Estate, Woodston, Peterborough PE2 9PS