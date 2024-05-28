A magnificent seven black belts for local tae kwon do club

​From the left, Filip Wiza, Harrison Linggood, Niamh Hastings, Daniel Kearns, Heidi Paddock, Toby Hopper and Laura Peachey.

​The Annabel Murcott Tae Kwon Do Club are celebrating seven new black belts.

Filip Wiza, Harrison Linggood, Niamh Hastings, Daniel Kearns, Heidi Paddock, Toby Hopper and Laura Peachey were put through their grading paces at Hellidon Lakes Hotel in Daventry.

Over 500 students from all over Great Britain attended the three-day event with the gruelling exam taking place in front of five 9th Dan Grand Masters.

The students are put through everything they have been taught over a minimum of four & a half years.This includes Korean terminology knowing all their moves in both English and Korean, the history of their art along with the history of the association and it’s dedicated committee members.

They then move on to floor work, showing the level of skill they have achieved both physically & mentally, demonstrating a set amount of moves against an imaginary opponent set in a logical sequence using power and commitment.

After this it’s time to show their skills & courage in combat against each other and demonstrate the ability to attack and defend in their sparring.