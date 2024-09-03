A hat-trick of top titles for young boxing star Jacob

Jacob Hussain with proud coach Omar Shaheen.

​Rising star Jacob Hussain (13) has won his third prestigious Box Cup title in three months.

​The Jack Hunt School student competed in the tough Irish International Emerald Box Cup in Dublin and brushed aside opponents in the semi-final and final.

A fighter nicknamed the ‘Silent Assassin’ dominated his semi-final against Kadon Smith from Gloucester with excellent combinations and straight, accurate shots in all three rounds to win a convincing unanimous points verdict.

Hussain should have then been up against it in his final against Noah Hayes from Dublin, a bigger, more experienced boxer who was also a year older and who enjoyed hometown Irish support.

From the left, Shazad Hussain, Jacob Hussain, Omar Shaheen and Zayne Hussain.

But Hussain came forward from the bell, pushing his opponent onto the back foot to win the first round comfortably.

The second round was close, as the Irish boy started to time his punches better, but the local lad stepped up a gear in the final round and carried out his coaches’ instructions perfectly by cutting off the ring and consistently landing two-phase attacks to claim another well deserved gold medal .

Shazad Hussain – his father – and Omar Shaheen are the youngster’s coaches.

All are grateful to sponsor Stuart Wallace of Temperature Solutions. Anyone else interested in sponsoring an emerging talent can contact the family via Instagram page ‘The Hussain Brothers.’

Hussain and his younger brother Zayne represent the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ Boxing Academy in Walsall. Zayne was too young to compete to Dublin.