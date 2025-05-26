A hat-trick of singles successes for Parkway bowlers and the latest County Championship news
Following a day long competition at Parkway on Sunday, host club trio Neil Wright, Matt Nickerson and Craig Campbell qualified for the last four along with Buckden's Craig Sutherland.
Quarter-final results: Wright bt Rob Greenwood (Warboys) 13-12; Campbell bt Sam Nickerson (Sawtry) 16-11; Matt NIckerson bt Sam Brugnoli (Buckden) 15-10; Sutherland bt Alan Brugnoli (Buckden) 17-4.
The eventual winner will go through to the national finals at Leamington in August.
This weekend the Hunts junior men's team are in White Rose Trophy action at Royston, where they will be facing two Herts teams, Beds and Bucks for a place in the quarter-finals.
COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hunts and Northants men warmed up for their respective County Championship campaigns with a match at Whittlesey Manor on Saturday. Hunts took the honours124-98 to retain the Dick Noble and Malcolm Squires Memorial Shield.
Northants women opened their County Championship campaign with a long trip to Suffolk where both teams were beaten.
The Donald Steward team lost 137-91 winning one of the five rinks via the trio of Sheila Craig, but two other rinks only went down by two shots.
The Silver Jubilee Vase team won on two rinks against the defending champions, courtesy of the rinks of Gill King and Penny Hart, but were beaten 141-89.
Results
Donald Steward Trophy
Northants 91 (2), Suffolk 137 (16) - (Northants rinks only):
Fiona Richardson, Jan McDougall, Rita Downs lost 16-33; Val Du'Kett, Jan Collishaw, Chris Ryan lost 20-22; Sally Albany, Karen Porter, Carol Grief lost 17-19; Liz Hext, Veina Slater, Sheila Craig won 22-21; Terri Handley, Shirley Suffling, Ali McCormick lost 16-42.
Silver Jubilee Vase
Northants 89 (4), Suffolk 141 (14) - (Northants rinks only)
Ann Northen, Hazel Bass, Julie O'Neill lost 14-41; Miriam Hulbert, Christine Frost, Lynne Agger lost 13-29; Joyce Needham, Linda Toms, Penny Hart won 20-19; Rhona Morrell, Julie Nolan, Gill King won 29-19; Sue Mitchell, Maureen Stone, Sue Mansbridge lost 13-33.
Northants men begin their county champaign on Saturday with a visit from near neighbours Hunts.
Both teams are under new management with Dave Corney moving up from the Newton team to be in charge of the Adams side who are in action at Blackstones, while Brian Bassam has replaced him as the Newton captain and will lead his side for the first time at Whittlesey Manor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.