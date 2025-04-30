A five star showing at the Olympic Park from Peterborough BMX riders

Charlotte Budby was a winner at the Olympic Park

Peterborough BMX Club supplied five class winners in round three of the East Anglia Series at the Olympic Park in Lea Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a first visit to the top quality venue for the club and members rose to the occasion.

The city winners from 23 riders, 14 of whom reached finals, were: Charlotte Budby (female 7-8)

Krystian Garbarczyk (male 9s)

Dylan Dixon (40-44 cruiser)

Leah Pearson (30+ female cruiser)

Jess Marriott (female superclass)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next stop for the club is in Cumbernauld, Scotland this weekend.

Anyone with an interest in BMX racing can contact the club on social media. The club offers coaching and racing to riders from 4 years-old.