A five star showing at the Olympic Park from Peterborough BMX riders
Peterborough BMX Club supplied five class winners in round three of the East Anglia Series at the Olympic Park in Lea Valley.
It was a first visit to the top quality venue for the club and members rose to the occasion.
The city winners from 23 riders, 14 of whom reached finals, were: Charlotte Budby (female 7-8)
Krystian Garbarczyk (male 9s)
Dylan Dixon (40-44 cruiser)
Leah Pearson (30+ female cruiser)
Jess Marriott (female superclass)
The next stop for the club is in Cumbernauld, Scotland this weekend.
Anyone with an interest in BMX racing can contact the club on social media. The club offers coaching and racing to riders from 4 years-old.
