A fast start, but a disappointing finale for Hunts bowlers at the National Championships

By Melvyn Beck
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:02 BST
Graham Agger (left).placeholder image
Graham Agger (left).
The Bowls England National Championships concluded with Hunts having collected two titles during the opening few days of the finals.

Parkway's Ollie Jeapes won the boys under 17 singles and was also in the junior team that lifted the White Rose Trophy during the opening weekend at Leamington.

The county was not so successful during the closing days of the finals in the men's and women's pairs and singles with none of the Hunts representatives managing to negotiate their opening rounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the pairs, Whittlesey Manor's Steve Lander (substitute) and Graham Agger went down 22-11 to Kent, while Brampton's Jorja Jackson and Michelle Coleman were beaten 19-13 by Wiltshire.

In the singles, Parkway's Stuart Popple lost 21-7 to Middlesex, while Sawtry's Emma Musgrove was pipped 21-20 by Sussex.

Related topics:LeamingtonSussex
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice