A decent haul of medals for the young and old(er) Peterborough City rowers

Bea Gregory celebrates her gold medal at Peterborough City's Junior Regatta.

​Peterborough City crews picked up two gold medals and two bronze medals at their own Junior Regatta at Thorpe Meadows on Saturday.

​Only a handful of crews from the host club took part in an event that attracted 350 junior teams aged 13-15 who competed over the 1000m course so four medals was a decent return.

Bea Gregory won gold in the Women’s J13 single. She raced to an impressive 35-second lead in her time trial, before winning her final against Notts CRA by 10 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another golden girl was Jasmin Chesher who won the Women’s J15 singles event.

Bea Gregory celebrates her gold medal at Peterborough City's Junior Regatta.

She got off to a great start by winning her time trial by seven seconds ahead of Leeds Rowing Club.

The final was a bit trickier, but she was still able to take gold, crossing the line half-a-second ahead of St Mary’s School in a nail biting final.

Hannah Fitzjohn and Molly Gilbert did well to take bronze in the women J14 double, placing third overall out of a field of 24 entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also got off to a great start by winning their time trial by a comfortable 17 seconds, and then in their final they raced strongly to finish just three seconds behind the silver medallists from Nottingham & Union.

The National Masters Mixed Quad that could gold for Peterborough City in Nottingham, Kate Read, Al Ryder, Linda Dennis and Rob Dennis.

Charlie Whitty and George Dennis also performed well to take home a bronze medal in the J14 double in an event that attracted 15 crews.

NATIONAL MASTERS

Peterborough City Rowing Club returned with two gold and two silver medals from the Championships at Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham

Chris Elder and Daman Sanderson opened with a comfortable win in the Masters B coxless pairs (average age 35).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mixed quad of Kate Read, Al Ryder, Linda Dennis and Rob Dennis then won gold in the Masters C category (average age 43).

After a very close race for gold the Open Masters E eight crew of Ericha Knowles-Pardoe (cox) Tom Miller, Karl Stapleton, Ryder, Jonathon Ibbott, Steve Tuck, Jaish Mahon, Jack Ward and Keith Blackman secured a solid silver medal.