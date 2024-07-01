A decent haul of medals for the young and old(er) Peterborough City rowers
Only a handful of crews from the host club took part in an event that attracted 350 junior teams aged 13-15 who competed over the 1000m course so four medals was a decent return.
Bea Gregory won gold in the Women’s J13 single. She raced to an impressive 35-second lead in her time trial, before winning her final against Notts CRA by 10 seconds.
Another golden girl was Jasmin Chesher who won the Women’s J15 singles event.
She got off to a great start by winning her time trial by seven seconds ahead of Leeds Rowing Club.
The final was a bit trickier, but she was still able to take gold, crossing the line half-a-second ahead of St Mary’s School in a nail biting final.
Hannah Fitzjohn and Molly Gilbert did well to take bronze in the women J14 double, placing third overall out of a field of 24 entries.
They also got off to a great start by winning their time trial by a comfortable 17 seconds, and then in their final they raced strongly to finish just three seconds behind the silver medallists from Nottingham & Union.
Charlie Whitty and George Dennis also performed well to take home a bronze medal in the J14 double in an event that attracted 15 crews.
NATIONAL MASTERS
Peterborough City Rowing Club returned with two gold and two silver medals from the Championships at Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham
Chris Elder and Daman Sanderson opened with a comfortable win in the Masters B coxless pairs (average age 35).
The mixed quad of Kate Read, Al Ryder, Linda Dennis and Rob Dennis then won gold in the Masters C category (average age 43).
After a very close race for gold the Open Masters E eight crew of Ericha Knowles-Pardoe (cox) Tom Miller, Karl Stapleton, Ryder, Jonathon Ibbott, Steve Tuck, Jaish Mahon, Jack Ward and Keith Blackman secured a solid silver medal.
The women’s Masters C eight (average age 43) also won silver in their event. Cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe won her second medal steering the crew of Keely Watson, Hannah Pope, Linda Dennis, Gina Gould, Kate Read, Libby Mitchell, Helen Wallace and Anita Carter.