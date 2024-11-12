Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four existing tennis courts would be replaced.

Powerleague in Peterborough is set to install new paddle and pickleball courts.

The site, located on Whittlesey Road in Stanground, has submitted plans to replace the four current tennis courts with five padel courts and three pickle ball courts.

The padel court is a simple metal frame with polycarbonate sheets to form the court, the upper sections of the court are mesh to prevent any high balls going out of the playing area. The base is a firm multi-purpose substrate on hardcore.

Powerleague in Peterborough.

The application states: “The existing site is vacant and dilapidated and not used to its full potential as tennis courts or any sports facility it requires a new surface and upgrades to make it a playable surface.

Padel, is a racket sport of Mexican origin, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

Padel shares the same scoring system as tennis but the rules, strokes, and technique are different.

The balls have less pressure and the ball can be played off the walls of the court in a similar way as squash.

A padel court.

Stringless bats are used and the height of the ball being served must be at or below the waist level.

Powerleague has a host of both 5-a-side and 7-a-side 3G astroturf pitches and hosts a variety of local leagues.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01415/CLP.