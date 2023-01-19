The East of England Arena speedway track.

Panthers went from heroes to zeroes last year by collecting the wooden spoon less than 12 months after a sensational title win in 2021, and a winter re-build both on and off the track has been taking place.

Central to their efforts has been the question of what happens beyond the upcoming campaign, with the Showground site set for redevelopment.

The site is set to close for regular events midway through the year, with Panthers being granted a stay of execution with a deal in place to see out the season at the Alwalton venue – but there are currently no guarantees after that.

The club has been owned by Keith Chapman since 2019, with the King’s Lynn supremo moving in to take over from Ged Rathbone and immediately elevating them back into the top-flight of the sport after a five-year absence.

At the very least, Panthers now require a new co-promoter after the sudden departure of Richard Greer in 2022, leaving Carl Johnson as their only licence holder in that department.

Team-wise they have three riders confirmed – new signing Ben Cook being joined by returnees Benjamin Basso and Jordan Jenkins – although it is understood several other deals are in place.

Five of the seven Premiership clubs have declared their full line-ups, with Ipswich – Panthers’ first opponents in the league on March 23 and March 27 – currently two riders short.

A club spokesman said: “We do understand it has been a frustrating winter for supporters, and on a couple of occasions we have had to unavoidably delay making announcements. That doesn’t mean we’ve been inactive, and there have been extensive discussions on a range of issues.

“Those involve the team for 2023 but also the even more important matter of the long-term future of the club. That work will continue.