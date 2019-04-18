Short-term signing Summers earns extension

Peterborough Panthers have handed short-term signing Aaron Summers a full-time job.

The Australian rider stepped into the city side on the eve of the 2019 season following the exit of former British champion Craig Cook.

Summers has performed impressively so far at reserve with his seven-point haul helping them to victory against Poole in their SGB Premiership opener on Monday night.

And, in the wake of that 46-44 success against the reigning champions, team boss Carl Johnson confirmed Summers will continue in Panthers colours with plans to draft in a new signing having failed to come to fruition.

Johnson said: “I told Aaron it could lead to a longer-term job when he agreed to join us and he is more than happy to be staying.

“He has already enjoyed being part of the team and he has performed way above our expectations in the meetings so far. He’s done a fantastic job to be honest.

“A lot of people wrote us off following the issue with Craig, but our seven riders have showed they are capable of getting results.

“We could well have won both meetings against Belle Vue but for mechanical problems and we’ve then managed to pick up two home victories in a row.

“I believe this group of riders have a lot of potential and will continue to improve as the season goes on.

“I don’t think we need to bring any other rider in for the sake of it.”

It’s understood that a host of targets – including Grand Prix ace Niels Kristian Iversen, Polish rider Kacper Gomolski and British star Edward Kennett – have snubbed Panthers’ advances since Cook refused to take his place in the team.

Summers came in on an average three points lower than that of Cook.