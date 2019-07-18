Club championship title and a course record for a rising star from Hampton College

Hampton College student Lucas Bickers won the Nene Park Club Championships in style by equalling the course record at Thorpe Wood with a blistering round of 66.

The 17-year-old was two shots behind Mark Phillips after the first round, but delivered seven birdies to take the title with a six under par round.

Lucas Bickers with coach Aaron Jones.

Frustratingly Lucas, who took up the sport at 14 after current coach Aaron Jones held a golf week at his school, bogeyed the last when a par would have meant sole possession of the course record. Jody Greenall set the current mark in the 2015 Men’s Open.

“I played with Mark in the final round and treated it like a matchplay situation,” Lucas said. “After nine holes I was four under and then I holed a 40ft putt for birdie on 10 which is my most hated hole on the course.

“That’s when I realised I could win if I kept doing what I was doing. The course record didn’t enter my mind until later in the round.

“I saw Aaron when I was on the tee box at 15 and he told me to just stay in the zone. I managed to hole a putt from 30ft for par on the 16th and went on to birdie 17 so I was seven under par stood on the last.

“I thought the course record was seven under so I thought I had to par the 18th to equal it so, it was disappointing to bogey it. I didn’t find out until afterwards I had still actually tied Jody’s record.

“I was inspired to play golf by watching Tiger Woods on TV in 2015 and I was grabbed by the game straight away.

“I caddied for my stepdad Dave a few times and saw all the highs and lows, but still wanted to get involved.

“I’ve always dreamt of playing on tour and holing that 10 foot putt to win the Masters one day so I’m going to try and get as far as I can in the game.

“I believe I have what it takes and I have the right people around me.”

Lucas, who is junior captain at Nene Park, saw his handicap cut from 5.3 to 3.6 after the biggest victory of his career, but he still won the Cambs Summer Classic on his home course last weekend with a round of 72.

Spalding Golf Club professional Adam Keogh shot a course record 63 during Gedney Hill’s recent Pro-Am to win the event.